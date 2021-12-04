Chamber of Accounts shakes out and uncovers more corruption

Santo Domingo, DR The results of the last five audits offered to the country by the Chamber of Auditors boost the Anti Pulpo case, a network of alleged corruption in which the main accused is Alexis Medina, brother of former president Danilo Medina. This process enters precisely following Monday in the presentation of evidence by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. These investigations, requested by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), have added a new element, which directly involves Gonzalo Castillo, former presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), and Minister of Public Works in Medina’s administration. The audits reveal failures in the construction, repair, and equipping of hospitals through the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers (OISOE) and the Ministry of Public Health. They also include the purchase […]