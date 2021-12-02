Centers have 1,639 unoccupied beds for Covid patients

Santo Domingo, DR The reduction in the cases and incidence of Covid-19 registered by most of the country’s provinces is reflected in the decrease in the demand for hospitalizations, yesterday placing the occupation of beds for patients with the disease at 17% of the enabled by the health system. This is reflected in the epidemiological report number 622 issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health, where 379 patients hospitalized in regular Covid-19 beds are registered, both in the public network and in private health facilities, which occupy 17% of the 2,261 enabled beds. A higher occupancy is reported in intensive care beds, but with a downward trend. The number of patients admitted yesterday was 179, equivalent to 31% of the 585 beds enabled for the care of patients in […]