Cayman Islands to hold referendum on decriminalising marijuana Loop Cayman Islands

Caribbean News
Lawmakers in the Cayman Islands have voted to hold a referendum on whether to decriminalise small amounts of marijuana and create a national lottery following a decades-long debate.

The government expects to hold the referendum next year following Wednesday’s vote, but it hasn’t set a date yet nor discussed what would constitute “small amounts.”

If approved, the Cayman Islands would join others in the region that have decriminalised marijuana or allowed it for medical use, including Puerto Rico, Dominica, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Cayman Islands’ Parliament approved the referendum with 16 votes in favour, one abstention and one absentee.

