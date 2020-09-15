Carriers ask Government to extend curfew hours until 9 at night in Dominican Republic

SANTIAGO.- The president of the National Central of Transport Workers (CNTT), suggested to President Luis Abinader to extend the hours of the “curfew” to the transportation sector until 9:00 at night, from Monday to Sunday, avoid chaos and confrontation between police officers and citizens. Juan Marte justified the request because hundreds of drivers and other citizens are detained every day because, at the same time as the traffic restriction, businesses close and transportation is paralyzed, creating disorder and deprivation of freedom of transit enshrined in the Constitution. “We believe that the best thing to do is for businesses to end their operations one hour before the curfew takes effect and for drivers to be allowed to work until 9:00 pm and thus ensure that citizens return in peace and quiet to their […]