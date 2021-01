Puerto Rico is set to reopen its beaches; Canada now is warning against non-essential travel to the Caribbean; these 8 Caribbean countries have made the CDC’s level 1 list; travel deals and more Caribbean travel news this week.

Decree 7-21, issued yesterday by President Luis Abinader, provides that restaurants can once again receive customers at their facilities, but only at half their capacity and no more than 6 people per table. Santo Domingo, DR From next Monday until the 26th of this month, the curfew will apply […]