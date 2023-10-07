Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Self described journalist Greta Van Susteren says she believes Aruba covered for Joran van der Sloot so as not to scare off tourists and travellers should do research on human trafficking before travelling there. Her comments on X, formerly Twitter, comes as Joran van der Sloot confessed to killing Natalee Holloway in Aruba some 18 years ago.

As Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to begin affecting travel to countres in the Caribbean’s Lesser Antilles, Canada is warning nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Guadeloupe due to the storm. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius. Heavy rainfall of up to 4 inches is also expected to spread across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this weekend. By Monday, the storm is expected to swing out to sea and no longer be a threat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently on the tiny island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The tiny Caribbean island is just three miles wide but has a reputation for being where ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires’ due to its gorgeous sandy beaches and a handful of upscale resorts.

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) this week inaugurated service to its newest destination – Barbados – with weekly scheduled service now directly linking the Owen Roberts International Airport (IATA: GCM) in Grand Cayman with the Grantly Adams International Airport (IATA: BGI) in Barbados. The initial service will be available on Wednesdays, facilitating travel both to and from Barbados. As the airline transitions into its winter schedule starting November 5, the scheduled service between Grand Cayman and Barbados will be as follows:

Tuesdays: KX804 departs Grand Cayman at 5:10pm and arrives in Barbados at 9:35pmWednesdays: KX805 departs Barbados at 11:45am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 2:25pmThursdays: KX802 departs Grand Cayman at 4:30pm and arrives in Barbados at 8:55pmFridays: KX803 departs Barbados at 9:20am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 12:00pm

Condé Nast Traveler has revealed the outcomes of its yearly Readers’ Choice Awards, with the Turks and Caicos Islands securing the fifth position for the Top Island in The Caribbean and The Atlantic. Over 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers participated by sharing their travel adventures from around the world, offering valuable insights into the destinations they look forward to revisiting. These awards, known for being the travel industry’s oldest and most esteemed recognitions, continue to represent the highest standard of excellence in the travel sector. You can access the complete list of award winners here.

St. Kitts Receives Coveted 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Gold Award for “Caribbean Eco-Friendly Sustainable Destination” Travel Weekly, a leading authority in the travel industry, recognizes the significance of being designated as a Magellan Award Winner, signifying an exceptional level of excellence within the field. The award recipients are chosen by esteemed industry experts, known for their expertise and experience. Entries undergo a thorough evaluation using a 100-point performance scale, with the highest-scoring entries receiving the prestigious Gold Magellan Awards, the highest accolade in the industry.

The food of several Caribbean islands were recently on display at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on October 14, 2023 in New York City.

And we have an early Black Friday Deal you can’t miss. From November 10th – December 5th, Celebrity Cruises is offering a BOGO 75% off a second guest as well as up to $300 in onboard credit for nearly all itineraries through April 30, 2026.Included in this incredible Black Friday sale are sailings on Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, set to make her debut in December 2023 with her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale. For more details and bookings, head on over to celebritycruises.com