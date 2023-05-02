News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 5, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Is your US passport expired? You may need to give yourself a lot of time if planning to travel to the Caribbean this summer. The Department of State says routine processing will take 10-13 weeks and expedited processing, which costs an additional $60, will take 7-9 weeks. These new processing times only apply to new applications submitted on or after March 24.

Canada is still warning nationals to avoid all travel to Haiti and to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Guyana, The Bahamas, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago due to crime in those countries.

JetBlue now offers daily direct flights to Nassau, Bahamas, from LaGuardia International Airport in New York. Travellers will reach the destination in just over three hours.

British Airways has launched a new weekly nonstop flight service from London Gatwick (LGW) to Port of Spain (POS) on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts is now in Belize. The hotel brand has opened its newest Caribbean resort, the Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize. For more, visit Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye Belize.

The countdown is on to the Anguilla Culinary Experience 2023 (ACE), set for May 3rd to 6th in Anguilla. This year the even will welcome guest chefs Jennifer Carroll of Spice Finch of Philadelphia, PA, and Top Chef USA fame; Daniele Lippi of 2 Michelin-starred Acquolina in Rome, Italy; four-time James Beard Award Winner David Waltuck of New York; and Anthony Rose of Toronto, Canada’s Fat Pasha and Fet Zun Camp.

Save on Spring and Summer Getaways at Caerula Mar Club, located on South Andros in the Bahamas. The Club is offering guests who book three or more nights a 10% discount. Those making reservations for four or more nights will receive a $200 credit to apply to excursions or food and drinks. The booking window is now through 30 April 2023, for travel until 31 July 2023. Book HERE

And fly from Fort Lauderdale to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from May 26 to June 1 and stay at the Iberostar Punta Cana – All Inclusive for less than $680 per person. Book HERE