News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 12, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The U.S. is warning nationals to reconsider travel to the popular Caribbean island destination of Jamaica. “Reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime,” states the May 10th advisory, which also points to “violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides” as being common.

Attorneys Representing actress Angela Bassett have advised the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to immediately stop using the actor’s name and image in connection with the Tourism Board’s marketing or promotional efforts. This comes after the government of Antigua announced last week that Bassett would become the country’s newest Tourism Ambassador, despite no formal arrangement being made. The actress recently visited the country on a holiday.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will to the original USD $40 Airport Service Charge as of June 1, after it was lowered to $20 during the pandemic.

Frontier Airlines now flies from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan. The daily nonstop service started last Thursday.

Grenada is gearing up for its Dive Conservation Festival, a celebration of the country’s aquatic and terrestrial conservation efforts from May 29 – June 5, 2023. To book contact: kc******@pu*********.com any of the events that can be accessed at puregrenada.com.

Here’s a great opportunity to live in Aruba for free for a month. Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba has opened up the job of 2023 Social Media Content Creator in Residence. To apply for the position, just fill out this form, and add in your best photos and videos to be considered. The application closes on June 30. Enter on link HERE

Earn a chance to win a trip for two to Jamaica when you donatate $50 to help the Rockhouse Foundation build a primary school. Enter on link HERE

Fly from Fort Lauderdale and stay for three nights at the all inclusive Five Star Dreams Onyx Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic for $704 per person if booking from June 4th and return on June 7th. BOOK NOW