News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 3, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

Antigua and Barbuda has welcomed Arvia, the largest cruise vessel to ever visit the destination. Arvia will be homeporting in Antigua and Barbuda every other Saturday until March 11 2023 during this season.

Aztec Airways has increased weekly service between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida and North Eleuthera International Airport. Travellers can now book short-haul flights every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, reaching Eleuthera in only an hour and fifteen minutes.

Frontier Airlines is also launching thrice-weekly flights between Orlando and Ponce, Puerto Rico, with service launching May 4. For a mega deal, book Feb. 11 through Feb. 15 as your travel dates from Miami for a $78 round-trip to San Juan.

The countdown to Carnival is on for Trinidad from Feb 20-Feb 21, 2023 but the party starts earlier on Feb. 17th with Machel Montano’s ‘Machel 40’ party. Caribbean Airlines has added more flights but flights are booking up fast especially from Miami.

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will return to the Caribbean destination’s historic Pigeon Island National Park on May 5 and run through May 14. The Festival’s lineup of headline performers will include Sting and Shaggy.

Looking for a music festival? Book for the SXM Festival in Saint Martin and Sint Maarten from March 8-12, 2023 at 8 venues across the island. See more at sxmfestival.com.

Celebrate Valentine’s in The Bahamas a 50% discount and room rates starting at $89 per night at Grand Bahama Island’s Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan.

Pay $1,199 + VAT for a three night stay at Embrace Villas in The Bahamas. Book at https://www.embraceresort.com/#!/specials