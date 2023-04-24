News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 21, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive this week over costs associated with his family’s Christmas vacation in Jamaica from Dec. 26, 2022 to January 4, 2023. The winter holidays cost taxpayers at least CDN $162,000.

The US is warning nationals to exercise increased caution if travelling to the Dominican Republic due to crime. Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic, the US State Department says.

Still Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic remains on the Top Five interational destinations generating most traveller interest according to Expedia.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office advises against all travel to Haiti.

The countdown is on to the 12th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole, set for April 30th at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth.

Look out for Pendry Hotels & Resorts Barbados, coming in in 2026. The new openings will mark the first international outposts for the brand.

The SoCo House has opened its doors in Rodney Bay on St. Lucia. The all-inclusive, 76-room boutique, adults-only resort located on the site of the former Hotel Blu St. Lucia, underwent an 18-month renovation before debuting.

Air Antilles has expanded its network in the Eastern Caribbean, adding new service between Saint Lucia, Dominica and Guadeloupe, onward to St Martin’s Grand Case Airport.

And get in on the Sandals ‘Curaçao Calling’ sale now which gives guests their seventh night completely free when they book stays of seven nights or longer at Sandals Royal Curaçao by May 10, 2023.