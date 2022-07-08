News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 1, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 1, 2022:

The Lowest Risk Countries To Travel To In The Caribbean Are Now Cuba, Saba And Sint Eustatius.

The US is warning Americans Against All Travel To Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest.

As of July 1, authorities in Guyana no longer require arriving Travellers to undergo pre-travel COVID-19 testing. However, most travelers must still present proof of being fully vaccinated.

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has officially eliminated pre-arrival testing requirements for inbound, fully vaccinated travelers. They will no longer need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of arrival.

Norwegian Cruise Line says that as of Aug. 1, it would no longer ask passengers to show negative coronavirus tests before boarding — except in countries that require them – including Bermuda, the United States, Canada and Greece.

Cayman Airways will begin a non stop, once per week service from the Owen Roberts Airport to Los Angeles LAX airport beginning November 5.

After a 3-year hiatus, the island of Grenada is preparing to welcome back its Spicemas celebration from August 8 to 9th.

And Caribbean born artistes Machel Montano, Kes The Band, and Wyclef Jean brought The Caribbean to ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans over the weekend.