News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Feb. 11, 2022:

The U.S. CDC now has slapped most Caribbean countries with a Level Four advisory: including: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, The British Virgin Islands, Cuba , The Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Starting March 1, Norwegian Cruise Line will drop all mask requirements, and instead simply recommend passengers wear them indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces, according to the cruise line. Norwegian has also amended its vaccination policy to allow unvaccinated children under 5 years old to sail. Everyone 5 years old or older must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before embarking on a trip.

Travelling to the Turks & Caicos Islands? All inbound travelers aged two years and above must provide proof of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test, either a certified rapid Antigen or PCR, taken no earlier than the three days or 72 hours prior to their date of arrival. All travelers, aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated and travelers must have insurance, with Covid-19 cover enshrined in the policy, along with allowances for quarantine cover (hotel isolation), hospitalization, and/or medical evacuation.

Belize Tourism Board Now Requires travel health insurance from all visitors upon entry to Belize with effect from Feb. 15, 2022. You can purchase online at belizetravelinsurance.com for USD 18.

Aruba is now waiving pre-testing requirements for those with booster shots. All visitors who upload a digitally verifiable proof of vaccination – including proof of a booster shot – prior to arrival are now exempt from pre-testing requirements.

If you are travelling to Sint Maarten, you now no longer need to provide a COVID-19 test as long as you have received your booster shot for 14 days.

The legendary Concordia Eco Resort has reopened in St. John in the US Virgin Islands National Park. Check rates at concordiaresort.com.

And American Airlines Will Resume Its Charlotte To Grenada route Between March 5-April 30th, 2022 and June 14th-August 13th, 2022.