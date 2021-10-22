St. Maarten is waiving COVId-19 tests for vaccinated travellers.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 22, 2021:

Canadians are being urged to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to the Dominican Republic.

As of November 1st, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer require a COVID-19 test to enter St. Maarten.

Montserrat is now open to fully vaccinated visitors. But fully vaccinated visitors will still need to quarantine for five days at their hotel or accommodation upon arrival. Between three and four days after arrival, visitors also must take a PCR test and if negative, can leave quarantine on day five.

Virgin Voyages Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau in THe Bahamas over the next seven months, through May 2022 with fully vaccinated staff and guests.

American Airlines will resume non-stop flights to Martinique from the US on November 6th, from Miami International Airport to the Fort-de-France’s Aime Cesaire International Airport.

Beginning in February 2022, Spirit Airlines will begin a new nonstop route from Orlando, Fl, to Ponce, Puerto Rico. The new route will operate daily, with flights kicking off on Feb. 16, 2022.

And The Saba Rock resort in The British Virgin Islands has reopened. The private island resort officially reopened this week in the heart of the North Sound of Virgin Gorda.