News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 1, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 1, 2022:

The CDC is still keeping several Caribbean destinations on its Level 3 or “Covid-19 High” list. They are: Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Belize, Bonaire, The British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos and Suriname.

The US is warning Americans to exercise increased caution if travelling to the Dominican Republic due to crime.

Canada is warning Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime there.

Wondering about the cost of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Caribbean tour. The Royal accounts show their flights for the controversial Caribbean tour cost the taxpayer more than £226,000, royal accounts have showed.

The Cayman Islands has waived testing for visitors. But the Unvaccinated Will Still Need to Quarantine. However, fully vaccinated who are travelling with children 11 and under can enter without a test and no quarantines.

Travellers to Trinidad and Tobago will not require a negative COVID-19 test to enter the twin-island republic as of July 1st.

Amid mounting demand for travel to Jamaica, Denver-based airline Frontier has added yet another route between the U.S. and the Caribbean vacation destination. Tampa is the newest addition to the airline’s network.

Now you can travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City to Providenciales International Airport in the TCI for around $277 round trip on JetBlue between July 9th and 16th.