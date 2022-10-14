News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 14, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 14, 2022:

Canada is warning Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to the CARICOM Central American nation due to a high rate of violent crime throughout the country.

The US is warning Americans not to travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest there.

St. Barts has taken the top honors of being named The Best Caribbean Island by readers of Condé Nast’s 2022 Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards. Anguilla ranked second and Turks & Caicos Third.

Travellers from Montreal, Canada looking to fly south for the winter can look forward to once-a-week direct flights to Antigua and Barbuda beginning December 23rd on Air Canada.

Marriott will be debuting a pair of highly-anticipated new resorts in St Thomas, USVI this fall.The new Frenchman’s Reef, St Thomas’ most iconic hotel property, will reopen this winter with a pair of resorts: the The Seaborn, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection; and the Westin Beach Resort and Spa.

British Airways has announced that from March 26th through April 16th 2023, it will operate extra services between London Gatwick and Barbados. The additional 10 flights will operate Wed, Fri and Sun to/from London Gatwick (IATA: LGW) and Bridgetown (BGI).

Frontier Airlines is launching another expansion to Montego Bay, Jamaica from February 2023 that includes new service from Chicago Midway International Airport, Denver International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Sangster International Airport.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the removal of covid-19 protocols for cruise passengers during the upcoming 2022/23 season. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism minister, Carlos James, made the announcement to stakeholders at the 28th Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference in the Dominican Republic this week. According to the tourism minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the decision to relax its health protocols for arriving cruise passengers following a period of low infections globally and low covid-19 related admissions to the island’s health facilities.

And Belize’s contagious, warm hospitality, stunning natural beauty, and cultural richness have earned the country international recognition as one of the friendliest nations in the world by Condé Nast 2022 Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards.