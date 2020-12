The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the Miami-based Brothers Investment Group, with misusing nearly $300,000 in funds raised from about 200 investors, most of them Haitian-Americans.

Caribbean News, Latin America News: News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020: A Police Department in the state of Iowa has put out an official notice to residents about scam calls, after they received complaints from more than 50 people saying they received as many as 60 calls […]