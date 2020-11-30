A Caribbean roots celebrity and super model joined activists and other public figures in urging airlines not to carry deported Jamaicans and the appeal has now partially worked.

Leading NYC-based boutique financial advisory brings three decades of experience providing innovative solutions for the Caribbean’s most pressing infrastructure challenges CaribPR Wire, New York, NY , Mon. November 30, 2020: Standard International Group, a leading New York City-based boutique financial advisory firm with a focus on revitalizing critical infrastructure projects […]