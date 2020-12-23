Justices on the Cayman Islands Appeals Court yesterday reduced the four-month sentence of an American couple who violated the British Caribbean territory’s COVID-19 quarantine rules to two months.
Caribbean News, Latin America News
Tue Dec 22 , 2020
You May Like
Caribbean News – American Couple Must Stay In Jail In The Cayman Islands But For Only 8 Weeks
Justices on the Cayman Islands Appeals Court yesterday reduced the four-month sentence of an American couple who violated the British Caribbean territory’s COVID-19 quarantine rules to two months.
Caribbean News, Latin America News
Tue Dec 22 , 2020