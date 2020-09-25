Carib ID, the group founded in 2008 to lobby for a way for Caribbean nationals to count on US Census forms, has joined advocacy organizations nationally, in welcoming a last minute ruling from a federal court judge that the 2020 Census be extended for another month.
You May Like
Caribbean – Carib ID Welcomes Ruling On Census Extension
Carib ID, the group founded in 2008 to lobby for a way for Caribbean nationals to count on US Census forms, has joined advocacy organizations nationally, in welcoming a last minute ruling from a federal court judge that the 2020 Census be extended for another month.