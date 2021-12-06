Cargo, bus fare rise starting today

Santo Domingo.- This Monday a readjustment in the freight transport rate established by Dominican Truckers (Fenatrado) comes into effect, which justifies the increase to offset for the increases that the toll collection will generate for the use of the Santo Domingo Beltway. Meanwhile the truckers organizations (Conatra) say that an increase in fares in passenger transport will depend on the behavior of fuel prices in the coming weeks. Fenatrado argues that the measure of removing trucks from the National District will impact operational costs because truck owners are obliged to pay for the different tolls, plus the distances traveled. The president of Fenatrado, Ricardo de los Santos, did not specify the amount of the increase and assured that they will assume part of that cost and will only transfer […]