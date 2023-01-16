Cardi B To Discuss New Album In New Interview, Fans Unearth Secret IG Page

Cardi B’s album might be closer than fans expect as her A&R manager Brooklyn Johnny appears to confirm that they care in the studio cooking up something. Bardi is also getting ready to discuss her sophomore project in a new interview airing today.

The rapper has been teasing her album since 2021, but last year went by without the new project, and fans are now latching on to renewed hope that this new year their dreams will come through, and it seems that that dream is in the works. On Thursday, fans noticed that an account @albumcb2 shared a new photo showing Cardi B in the studio with her A&R Brooklyn Johnny originally sharing the picture.

Some fans surmised that the @albumcb2 account is a page dedicated to Cardi’s sophomore album. So far, the page has no content, and Cardi B is the only person it follows. Shortly after the page posted the story, its following spiked by a couple thousand to 6k followers. The original photo shared by Brooklyn Johnny shows Cardi wearing a puffy leather jacket with a full red bodysuit that accentuates her curves. The shot seemed to catch her mid-motion as her hand is in the air and is blurry in the picture.

Instagram

“Y’all ready?!” he captioned the photo while hash-tagging Cardi B’s name and also adding a location, “Nothing But Hits.”

In another story, Johnny wrote, “Locked in” while tagging the artist.

Cardi B hasn’t been active on social media in recent days, and she has not posted about her studio sessions. Last year, the rapper spoke about the pressure she feels in creating a new album, especially after the success of her debut album with her biggest hit, “Bodak Yellow.” Her debut album was released in 2018, and over the last five years, fans have been waiting for more music despite the singles Cardi delivered. Her songs, including “Wap” and “Up,” were also ultra-successful.

Last year’s “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk also did some numbers for Cardi, but the rapper later said she wasn’t satisfied with her album just yet and wanted to make more music until she has the feeling she is going for.