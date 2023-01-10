Cardi B & Offset Stars In Valentine’s Day-Themed McDonald’s Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B and Offset will be featured in a McDonald’s I’m Lovin’ It commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the Bronx bombshell and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, will be featured in the romantic commercial ahead of the festivities of Valentine’s Day.

The commercial was shot over the Christmas holidays, but it will be themed around love, at least for McDonalds’ with a play on their marriage. The ad was simple and uncomplicated, but it is expected to be aired on game day on February 12. The commercial will be Valentine’s Day themed and may be aired during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

The “Up” rapper was previously featured in a Super Bowl Pepsi commercial back in 2019 featuring her famous phrase “Okurrrr.” The rapper’s phrase had gone viral from an Instagram live video while responding to fans. In the commercial, she appeared alongside Steve Carell and Lil Jon, showing off her personality fling-back for the rapper and her husband, who confirmed their relationship in 2017 at the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Cardi B and Offset appear to be in a good space as they were recently on vacation in Jamaica to celebrate his birthday. The rapper’s family is no doubt still mourning the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston.

Offset has continuously shared that the death has affected him immensely, as he paid tribute to Takeoff at the beginning of his recent performances. He and Cardi also appeared closer as she shared that she was trying her best to cheer him up and keep him happy following Takeoff’s death.

The couple who were spotted at Club 11 ringing in New Year also appeared in love as Offset danced on his wife during her performance.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, got married on September 20, 2017. While they had been dating for a while, the couple had secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony, but the news of their marriage did not become public until around June 2018. After months of speculations, Cardi B revealed that she and Offset had been married during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. At the time, the couple had been dating for about a year and a half going on two years. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Waves, on September 4, 2021.