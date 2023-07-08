Cardi B Invites Fan To Studio Who Question If She Write “Point Me 2” Verse

Cardi B assures her fans and critics that she writes her verses following some overwhelmingly positive reactions to her new collaboration “Point Me 2” with FendiDa Rappa.

The Bronx rapper and Fendi linked up in the studio recently before dropping their new collaboration on Friday. Since the arrival of the track, Cardi B has been getting a lot of praise for her verse and also for her impressive feature run in hip hop over the past few years.

In fact, some hip-hop pundits like Charlamagne Tha God likened her impact with features to Jay-Z and Drake, who are perhaps the two biggest names in the history of hip hop who are also known for doing a lot of features with young artists. DJ Akademiks also praised Cardi B for her feature run when he tweeted that she and 21 Savage are having the biggest impacts when it comes to features.

While getting her flowers, Cardi B was also met with some critics, particularly fans of her biggest rival in rap, Nicki Minaj. One fan even acknowledges that her verse on “Point Me 2” is hard, regardless of the assumption that she might not write her raps.

“I don’t care who writes it. Cardi B is hard AF!” the fan tweeted. Cardi quickly responded by showing the song’s writing credits and inviting said fan to come to her studio to witness her writing. “I WRITE IT ….Come to a studio session!”

Some of her critics took the opportunity to remind her that she might’ve not written her previous hits. “You FINALLY wrote something. trust me, WE CAN TELL,” one fan tweeted, while another said, “Where was this energy when nicki invited you to the studio for a session, you know she gone wash these McDonald lyrics.”

FendiDa Rappa dropped “Point Me 2” music video on her YouTube channel, with Cardi B making an appearance spitting her explicit lyrics over the drill-inspired beat. The cut has since received over a million views on the first day of its release.