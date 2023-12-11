Cardi B Confirms Offset Breakup, Says She Has “Been Single For A Minute”

Cardi B says she and her husband, Offset, are separated, and she’s now focusing on her career and children.

The Bronx rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday morning, saying she previously hinted at the break-up in her Instagram Stories. She and Offset have not been seen together since those posts, and he also seemed to share his digs at Cardi B.

Cardi’s notification to fans comes following after Blueface claimed that Offset cheated on Cardi last month with his baby mother, Chrisean Rock. The “Thotiana” rapper said Offset and Chrisean hooked up at the Atlanta rapper’s house he shared with his wife in Beverly Hills at 4 am on November 10th.

Both have denied the claim, with Offset saying he’s never met or talked to Rock.

On the other hand, Cardi B said she didn’t believe the rumors.

“I know that today has been an eventful day. I don’t pay mind to none of that,” the ‘Invasion of Privacy’ rapper said. “I don’t care about none of that. I don’t want you to put me in none of that. I don’t know if y’all been getting clues from me from my Lives, from my stories, when I put certain stories for my own following. When it comes to today’s event and stuff, I don’t know, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out, I been single for a minute now.”

Cardi B continued, “I’ve been afraid- I don’t know how to tell the world, but I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I’ve been on live, I wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind, but it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I’m curious for a new life and a new beginning.”

Cardi said she has been working hard to make the upcoming year her most significant yet, noting that in 2017, she was single, worked the hardest, and released her best music.

In the meantime, Offset has not confirmed or denied that he and Cardi are separated.

Cardi previously filed for divorce in 2020 after Offset cheated on her. The couple eventually called off the divorce and welcomed their second child, Wave, a year later. The Bronx rapper again filed for divorce the following year after their marriage hit another rough patch, but Offset managed to win her back.

Cardi B and Offset have had a rocky marriage since secretly tying the knot in 2018. The couple has two children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and Wave Set Cephus, 2.

While she did not reveal whether or not she is filing for divorce a third time, Cardi B did make it clear that she is turning a new page for 2024.