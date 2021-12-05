Cardi B Calls On All Baddies After Being Named Playboy Creative Director

Cardi B is bringing in another bag as she now heads to the Playboy Mansion as creative director in residence.

The announcement was made on Thursday (December 2) by Cardi B on Instagram. “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!!” Cardi B wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together.”

Cardi said she’s a founding member of the soon-to-launch Centerfold, the new creator-led platform from the lifestyle brand which she will personally oversee.

“I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy,” Cardi B said in a statement from Plby Group Inc.

Cardi B’s entry into Playboy signals a shift in the operation of the company into the social media age as they incorporate influencers and creator-led platforms like OnlyFans.

Last year, the iconic brand said it was discontinuing its spring issue. The change is due to issues with content production and supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of Playboy Ben Kohn called the collaboration “the embodiment of Playboy brand” and referred to Cardi B as a creative visionary.

Among Cardi B’s duties is artistic direction on digital editorials, experiential activations, co-branded apparel and sexual-wellness products.

Meanwhile, Centerfold, the platform is expected to launch in January 2022 and will allow creators to “interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses” across music, fashion, art, activism and adult entertainment.

In the meantime the CEO says he hopes that Centerfold “will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago — and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

On Friday, Cardi B said she is looking for creators to ride in the big bunny jet with her.

“Playboy is my new home and I’m in the Playboy jet, but I have a new idea, which one of your favourite baddie do you see riding in the Playboy jet to a very beautiful destination?”

Cardi asked fans to tag their favourite influencers and creators to join her.