Capleton, Bounty Killer Seemingly Supports DJ Khaled After Sizzla Destroyed Plaques

Capleton and Bounty Killer appear to be sharing support for American producer DJ Khaled after his friend and collaborator Sizzla Kalonji ripped up and burned plaques of DJ Khaled’s albums sent to him.

Sizzla caused quite a stir on Thursday morning after he ripped up the framed plaques thanking him for his contribution to his albums Grateful and Father of Asahd. The August Town artist and members of his crew claimed that DJ Khaled insulted him and insulted him. They also hinted that Sizzla might have been upset at the small note on the plaque noting his contribution.

Amid the chaos, Capleton appeared to share a post and delete showing support for Khaled. The artist reportedly shared a photo where he is seen smiling broadly and holding his plaque. It resembles the same plaque that Sizzla received and which also had a very small plate that commemorates his name and contribution to the project. The artist did not offer any commentary on the subject leading to fans speculating about his messaging directed at Sizzla.

Capleton/Instagram

Bounty Killer also seemed to react by resharing a video posted by a fan where DJ Khaled paid homage to him. The video showed DJ Khaled, when he was younger, deejaying at a session in Jamaica. In the video, DJ Khaled gives credit to Bounty Killer for his career.

“Play some Bounty Killer. Responsible for the career, for real,” DJ Khaled said.

It seems that Bounty’s reposting of that particular video is directly counteracting Sizzla’s claim that he is responsible for DJ Khaled’s career taking off.

Bounty Killer/IG

“Yuh insult me. Yuh not the best, you di worse. Weh you feel like DJ Khaled, yuh can style Sizzla? ah me buss you, man, August Town buss yuh. jokey jokey,” he said.

“more fyah pon that. Bout unu a fyah King and fyah this. Show yuh wah gwan. Bun! Wrong plaque yuh send come gi wi. You insulted me, man. You insulted Jamaica,” Sizzla said.

There are reports that Sizzla is actually the Godfather of DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd. The American producer has not publicly acknowledged Sizzla’s rage.

None of Khaled’s other collaborators, like Buju Banton or Barrington Levy, has offered comment on the matter.