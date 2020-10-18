Capitaleños, Puerto Plata and Santiago residents, those who most violated the curfew this week

Santo Domingo, DR More than five thousand people were arrested this week for violating the national curfew, according to the National Police’s data. Between October 11, 12, 14, and 16, the Police reported 3,932 arrests throughout the country, of which 999 corresponded to the National District, 441 in Santiago, and 338 in Puerto Plata. However, in other provinces such as La Altagracia, Barahona, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, San Juan, Duarte, Valverde and San Pedro de Macorís, hundreds of arrests were reported for violating the presidential provision. Through the report of last day 11, the Police reported on the arrest of 1,910 people, of which 183 occurred in Santiago, 101 in Puerto Plata, 71 in San José de Ocoa, 57 in San Cristóbal, 50 in Barahona, 85 in […]