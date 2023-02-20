Cannabis Found at Post Office

Black Immigrant Daily News

Cannbis Found at Post Office

Twelve pounds of cannabis were seized at the General Post Office on Monday.

Both the police and customs were conducting a search at the main postal facility and discovered twelve Vacuum-sealed packages of the controlled substance hidden inside two cardboard boxes. It is estimated to value $72,000.

The police are continuing investigations into the matter.

