Canadian linked to money laundering and million-dollar Ponzi pyramid scheme scam arrested and deported

The network moved more than RD $ 86 million in the country in less than 3 years SANTO DOMINGO (Dominican Republic) .- The Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Office, together with the National Police and Interpol, carried out seven raids in Barahona, Boca Chica and the National District to dismantle a criminal network led by Canadian Charles Paul Vincent Debono. Vicent Debono, repatriated to Canada this Saturday, September 12, faces more than 600 complaints in his country for incurring in scams through the Ponzi pyramid scheme. The money produced was laundered in Dominican territory, through investments in hotels and fast food centers, as well as in the acquisition of luxury vehicles and real estate. The fraudulent operation practiced under the Ponzi system involves raising funds for the purchase of […]