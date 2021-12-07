Canadian airline Swoop launches new flight between Toronto and Punta Cana

With a frequency of two flights a week Swoop Airlines landed a new route connecting the inaugural Toronto Pearson Airport and Punta Cana International Airport, with WO670 flight arrived in Punta Cana on Sunday last November 5 at 12:25 pm. It will feature a frequency two times a week. “We are pleased to celebrate the launch of our new flights between Punta Cana and Toronto, creating more connectivity between Canada and the Dominican Republic . The demand for air travel continues to grow and we are confident that this new air service will be popular with travelers and support the rebound in the region’s tourism economy,” said Bert Van Der Stege, Swoop’s Chief Commercial Officer. On his side, Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, said that “we thank Swoop Airlines for placing their trust in the Punta […]