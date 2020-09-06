Cacao,‌ ‌a‌ ‌true Dominican Republic‌ ‌treasure‌

By Laura McCarthy for USAID Some of the world’s best chocolate starts in the Dominican Republic. Derived from the cacao bean, quality chocolate depends on a high-quality bean; and many international chocolate companies are willing to pay premium prices to get it. Indigenous to the Caribbean, the forest-friendly cacao tree can be a valuable source of income for Dominicans. But too often, small-scale cacao producers lack the latest technology, knowledge, and organic certification needed to compete in an international market. In the country’s northern province of María Trinidad Sánchez, La Red Guaconejo Cooperative – a group of small-scale cacao producers and processors – requested USAID’s assistance to improve the quality of their beans, expand their market share and increase profitability. In response, USAID provided a matching grant in 2009 for […]