Burna Boy Taps Byron Messia, J. Cole & 21 Savage For ‘I Told Them…’ Album

Burna Boy shares the tracklist for his forthcoming album, I Told Them, set for release on August 25. The Afrobeats star has already released four tracks off the project, with guest appearances from Byron Messia, 21 Savage, and Dave. There is also a song coming with J. Cole and another with Seyi Vibez.

Burna Boy says he is focusing on Afrofusion music more so than Afrobeats for this project. Nevertheless, you will hear a lot of Afrobeats as well as other genres like Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and R&B.

I Told Them features 15 tracks, including a song dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, who was a big influence on Burna Boy. There’s also the song “Big 7,” for which the Nigerian artist shot the music video in New York City. He also recently teased one of the songs, “City Boys,” for which he received some criticisms from Black Americans over his use of their culture despite his past remarks alluding to them not having any cultural identity.

Burna Boy has since addressed those criticisms, pointing out that those were not his exact words. He makes it clear that his primary goal is to bring people together and not divide. Nevertheless, “City Boys” is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated tracks off the album.

I Told Them… is Burna’s seventh studio album and the follow-up to his 2022 LP, Love, Damini, which peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the US World Albums chart. That project spawned hits like “Toni-Ann Singh” featuring Popcaan, “Last Last,” a track about his past relationship with Stefflon Don, and the Ed Sheeran-assisted single “For My Hand.”

I Told Them… tracklist:

“I Told Them”“Normal”“On Form”“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – feat. 21 Savage“Tested, Approved & Trusted”“Cheat On Me” – feat. Dave“Virgil”“Big 7”“Dey Play”“City Boys”“Giza” – feat. Seyi Vibez“Jewels”“If I’m Lying”“Thanks” – feat. J. Cole“Talibans II” – with Byron Messia