Brexit blamed for delays as British truckers and travelers face gridlock at Dover

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)Brexit has contributed to travelers being stuck in gridlock at the start of the summer holidays at the port of Dover, French and UK officials have said, as a war of words escalates between the two countries over hours-long delays at the border.

Holidaymakers and heavy goods vehicles were left stationary in traffic jams en route to the port in Kent, southern England on Saturday, with the port admitting that “today is going to be very busy” and travelers being warned of four-hour waits.

The UK and France have been locked in a round of finger-pointing over the cause of the gridlock, with British lawmakers laying blame on staffing on the French side, and French officials nodding to increased post-Brexit customs checks.

“The British are right to complain, because there are traffic jams. But it’s not the fault of the French, it’s the fault of the Brexit,” French MP for Calais Pierre-Henri Dumont told French public radio France Info.

“The reality is that this is the first vacation after the Brexit. After the final exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and without travel restrictions due to the Covid pandemic … the French border force make controls as they must do for an entry in the European Union and so it takes time,” he said.

Read More