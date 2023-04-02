Bob Marley Biopic Filming Wraps In Jamaica, Ziggy Marley Praised Actors

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Bob Marley Biopic Filming Wraps In Jamaica, Ziggy Marley Praised Actors
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Ziggy Marley confirms that the highly anticipated Bob Marley biopic filming wrapped in Jamaica and will cover the singer’s life from 1976-1978, a period