Blueface Trolls Chrisean Rock After Revealing She’s Pregnant

Blueface may be fathering at least two children in 2022 if the claim of his former artiste Chrisean Rock is indeed true.

Rock had been a member of Blueface’s ‘Blue Girls Club’ quarantine reality show. During her time on the show, she proved her loyalty to the rapper by getting his real name, “Johnathan Jamall Porter,” tattooed on her body. Sadly, she also lost her tooth during a physical fight with one of the “Thotiana” rapper’s baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Shenanigans, including Rock, continued late into last year, which resulted in her being booted from the rapper’s house with the help of police and Blueface’s manager Wack 100.

On Saturday, June 08, 2022, Rock posted and deleted a picture of a pregnancy test with what seemed to be a positive reading. The “Vibe” rapper called on her fans to tell if the light was bright enough or if she was mistaken.

“The line thin but wassup,” she wrote. In a follow-up post to her IG Story, she seemed to hit out at Blueface for his previous action of fraternizing with her enemy Slick Woods.

“Might have to take a break from Cali, Might catch a case FR,” she type. “Ya Mova rasised a b*tch, You a b*tch.”

Rock, who has never been shy about confronting her enemies, had a previous altercation with model Slick Woods in May 2021. The incident that reportedly took place at a nightclub did not turn physical, but tensions were quite high.

Critics believe it is Blueface’s decision to post an image of himself and Woods hanging out together that triggered the recent social media blowout from Rock. Blueface is now seemingly calling the pregnancy claims a hoax by responding with a video of himself trolling his former artiste by pretending to be pregnant.

He also shared videos of himself arriving home to his 4-year-old son and Jaidyn Alexis, who is currently expecting baby number 02 with the rapper.

Rock has not shared any additional information about the supposed pregnancy.