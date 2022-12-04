Bloody weekend continues in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vieux Fort Police in St Lucia are probing a fatal shooting incident near Wilrock at about 5 pm Sunday.

Details are still coming in.

This brings the island’s homicide toll to 68.

Sunday’s incident followed a mass shooting at Babonneau on Saturday which left 13 people nursing gunshot injuries.

Loop News confirmed at least one of the 13 victims is critical.

There was also a shooting incident in Soufriere which left one man dead and another nursing gunshot injuries.

NewsAmericasNow.com