Binational market reopening generates great enthusiasm at the Dominican border

The entry of Haitian buyers and sellers was done in compliance with the Dominican and Haitian authorities’ sanitary protocol. Santo Domingo, DR After being closed for about nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the binational market that takes place Monday and Friday in Dajabón was gradually reopened yesterday, and hundreds of Haitians rushed to cross this territory to exchange trade with Dominicans. The mayor of Dajabón, Santiago Riverón, the director of the Specialized Corps for Terrestrial Border Security Cesfront, General José Manuel Durán Infante, the governor Rosalba Milagros Peña, the provincial director of Public Health, Francisco García, attended the opening ceremony of the common fair. Abigail Bueno and Freddy Morillo, presidents of the Association and the Federation of Merchants of this province, respectively, a commission of the Ministry of […]