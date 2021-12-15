Big Sean Stopped By Drink Champs To Address Kanye West Comments

Big Sean responded to Kanye West recently, saying one of the worst mistakes he ever made was signing Sean Don to his label. In an upcoming teaser for Drink Champs- Big Sean says he thinks the comments were “some b*tch a*s sh*t.”

Kanye West sat down in a rare interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs, where he spoke about many things, including his campaign for President, and noted that among his regrets in life was signing Big Sean to his G.O.O.D. Music label.

He even trolled the artist, saying, “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’”

He added, “Man, I know this man’s momma, bro, you know what I’m saying? I changed this man’s family and both John Legend and Big Sean — when I ran for office — got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apology. I ain’t saying they ain’t gonna change, but niggas is scared.”

It’s unclear why Kanye West made the comments since the Detroit rapper was part of his label, and the two appeared on good terms. Even Big Sean said the words came out of nowhere as he had recently seen Kanye, who never said anything to him.

Now, it seems that he’s sitting down on Drink Champs, and he’s addressing the statements by Ye.

“I love Kanye, bro,” he told N.O.R.E. “I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all those things but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit.”

He is also seen holding a tombstone/ headstone prop that he throws behind him – “F**k this sh*t, f**k what he talkin’ ’bout”.

The teaser video also mentions Drake, which has fans waiting for the entire episode to air this week.

After the statements by Kanye, Big Sean, who is no longer part of G.O.O.D. Music, in a post and delete, claimed that Kanye still owes him millions of dollars.

A fan had posted that Kanye West owed Big Sean $6 million and said he would hand over his masters but hasn’t done so. Big Sean later replied with a correction, “No 3, more like 6.”