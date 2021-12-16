Big Sean Reveals He Almost Land Role In 50 Cent’s “Power” Universe

Big Sean says he scheduled cost him a role in 50 Cent’s Power universe.

The Detroit rapper had embarked on a new and successful path when he decided to explore his acting career further. His wins include his role in the second season of Lena Waithe’s BET comedy series Twenties as Tristan.

Big Sean challenged himself for that role as it was the first time he ever played a live-action fictional character. His new path has so far been well received by fans, as it seems he has what it takes to bring a role to life. His career could have blown up even more as he recently revealed that he was in talks with 50 Cent.

Big Sean made the revelation during a recent interview with TVLine. The only thing that stopped it from happening was the fact that their schedules didn’t line up. It’s definitely a missed opportunity for him as 50 Cent seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to television production.

The “Beware” rapper admitted during the interview that BMF is one of his favorites right now. He also said that he loved the Power universe, including Raising Kanan. Even though he may have missed that opportunity, he’s very encouraged by how promising his acting career is looking.

“It’s a different experience, for sure. A lot of doing it over and over again and hoping that they use the right take. There’s a lot of things you’re thinking about like, ‘Dang, I really like how I did it this way, and they might not use it because it [doesn’t] fit the director’s vision,” he said.

For him, it’s a different game to music, but he’s also been able to spot similarities as well, which have worked in his favor so far. It’s all about having focus and applying yourself, he added. Big Sean also shared that he’s determined to live his life to the fullest with the recent spates of deaths in the black community, including Nipsey Hussle, Virgil Abloh, and Chadwick Boseman.

This included following his dreams and doing things like writing a book, making films, and dominating the music industry.

“We’ve been losing a lot of visionaries, a lot of peers, a lot of artists. You really realize how valuable your time is, so I’ve been like, ‘Man, I have to do all these things I’ve always wanted to do,’” he went on to say.