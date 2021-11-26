Big business backs Public Health’s anti-Covid effort

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) expressed its support for the actions carried out by the Ministry of Public Health to continue increasing the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the measures that within the framework of the law have been implemented. According to a press release, the Conep highlighted the importance of the population being vaccinated with at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate the return to normal and avoid more restrictive measures for this Christmas season. For his part, the president of Conep, Pedro Brache, said: “The business sector is committed to supporting the authorities to achieve the goal of 70% vaccinated throughout the population.” Likewise, “he valued the actions of the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, as positive in […]