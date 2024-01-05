Beenie Man Propose To Girlfriend Camille McIntosh: ’23 years in the making’

Beenie Man has made the bold move as he proposed to his girlfriend Camille McIntosh, a video posted to his Instagram account confirmed.

The dancehall legend, real name Moses Davis, posted the heartwarming video showing him placing the ring on Lee’s finger as he speaks to her. The audio from the video was edited out and replaced with his new song “Simma.”

The pair appeared happy and content as Camille McIntosh, aka Camille Lee, laughed and hugged Beenie Man after he placed the ring on her hand. The two are also seen sitting at a fountain, where she grabs his face and kisses him.

“23 years in the making, but finally found my forever with Camille. She’s been my rock, lifting me up and supporting me through every emotional roller coaster. Her energy and light have brought new life to my music. I couldn’t have done it without her by my side. Forever grateful for her love and support. #LoveWins #NewBeginnings,” the artiste captioned the lovely video.

Camille McIntosh and Beenie Man

Beenie Man and Camille, formerly called Camille British, debuted their relationship in 2021. Lee, speaking about her and Beenie Man’s relationship in December 2021, said she and the artiste knew each other for a long time.

“I’ve known Moses (Beenie Man) from childhood days, from Craig Town, Jones Town, because a Jones Town me come from, from Crooks Street, and Moses from Craig Town, so I’ve known Moses from then …,” she said in an Instagram Live.

Camille Lee was previously married to dancehall promoter Cawka Lee for 20 years. The two reportedly separated in 2019.

As for Beenie Man, the artiste was previously married to dancehall artiste D’Angel, with whom he shares a son, Marco Dean. Up to 2020, there are reports that he was still legally married to D’Angel despite being separated since 2010. The couple were married in 2006.

Beenie Man is also reportedly father to more than a dozen children. In the meantime, many of his fans congratulated the dancehall legend and his bride to be.

“Congratulations to you both @superwoman_camille and @kingbeenieman. You’re a lovely couple. I wish you both every happiness together #DancehallRoyalty,” University professor Dr. Donna Hope wrote. Promoter Scott Dunn added, “Congrats Moses & Camille. I wish you 2 an eternity of happiness!”

“Congratulations brother I’m happy for you,” Karlie Redd wrote.

Some fans weren’t too happy with the news of Beenie’s latest engagement.

“I can’t…seems every 2 years or so hima propose to some gyal. Him need to simma somewhere and relax,” one said. Another added, “Somebody go check d angel heart rate congrats king.”

Some fans accused Beenie Man of cheating on his baby mother, Krystal Tomlinson, since he wrote that his engagement had been decades in the making. “So this relationship was going fi years ok than. Krystal you are real one keep doing you,” a female fan said.