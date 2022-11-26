Beenie Man Link Up With Rihanna and A$AP Rocky At Barbados Show

Rihanna caught up with the King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, on Friday night as the artist performed in Barbados despite suffering an injury to his leg and needing crutches to move around.

The veteran performer’s work ethic is commendable, as he was determined not to disappoint fans who had already bought tickets for the event. On his Instagram account, Beenie Man shared photos posing with the princess of pop and her partner A$AP Rocky.

The artist shared that nothing was stopping him from performing, including his injured foot.

“Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible,” the artist posted on Saturday morning. “Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem,” he continued.

“Love and light to @badgalriri @asaprocky. Great vibes all the time,’ Beenie Man said as he shouted out Rihanna and Rocky.

Rihanna, Beenie Man, and ASAP Rocky

The Fenty Beauty billionaire sported a sexy red mini dress with front ruffles while Rocky was comfy in a lumberjack-styled shirt and trousers.

Several photos showed Beenie Man along with his girlfriend Camille Lee and Rihanna and Rocky; and other photos with him, Rihanna, and Rocky posing with Richie Feelings while another was with Rihanna’s family and friends.

Beenie Man was injured in a motorcycle accident this week. Reports are that the artist was momentarily hospitalized after his ankle was hurt while in New Kingston when a taxi driver collided with his bike. However, the artist seemed unfazed by the recovering injury as he shared on Saturday morning that he was getting ready for his London performance alongside Mr. Vegas on Sunday at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

A poster for the event revealed that the event is being hosted by veteran DJ Robbo Ranx with musical appearances from Sir DJ Corey, DJ Face, ZJ Sparks and Movie Star Johnny.

On Saturday afternoon, the artist shared that he was ready for a meet-and-greet in London ahead of his Sunday performance.