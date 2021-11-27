Barbecue: The man to negotiate with in Haiti?

Santo Domingo, DR The explosive sociopolitical instability prevailing in Haiti poses severe challenges for the Dominican Republic. The first of them is to seek a valid interlocutor in the face of the complexity of your crisis to find preventive diplomatic solutions. Who could it be? The correct thing would have been the ousted Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph. In this sense, from our perspective, this character had disqualified himself as a mediator in the face of constant criticism of the country and the Dominican Government, even offensive to the President of the Republic Luis Abinader, resorting to the old tactic of exacerbating anti-Dominican sentiment for the sole purpose to consolidate his presidential ambitions. Former Foreign Minister Joseph was a minister of an already DESTRUCTURED State, which barely controls 25% of its […]