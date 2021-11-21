Bahamas resumes travel to Cuba and Haiti after covid-19 bans

San Juan.- The Government of the Bahamas announced this Saturday the resumption of flights from its country to Cuba and Haiti, thus lifting the ban on these trips imposed on both Caribbean countries to alleviate the cases of covid-19. As detailed by the Bahamian government spokesman, Clint Watson, the Bahamasair airline will make four trips a week to Cuba and a trip every Friday to Cap Haitien and another on Saturdays in Port-au-Prince, both in Haiti. Haiti’s excuse for banning travel from the Bahamas last February for three weeks was to celebrate its annual Carnival. At that time, both Caribbean countries started their vaccination campaigns against covid-19. The Bahamas received its first doses of vaccines in early March, as did other countries in the region. However, Haiti was ignored among […]