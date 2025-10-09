Encuentran sin vida a hombre que hirió a tiros a su ex pareja en Moca En procesión por el Día de las Mercedes deploran problemas sociales en barrios del Distrito Nacional Alisson Becker estará de baja varias semanas para el Liverpool René Brea fue la peor etapa de Telemicro #elcuartico Los dos primeros minutos salvan vidas en una parada cardíaca hasta en un 70% Se esperan aguaceros este miércoles para algunas provincias de RD
Business News

Bahamas Grid Company Reports Strong Early Progress on Foundational Grid Upgrade Project 

09 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Six months after the launch of its Foundational Grid Upgrade Project and one year since providing restoration and maintenance activities, the Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) has released its first comprehensive Progress Metrics Report. The report highlights major upgrades to the transmission and distribution systems serving New Providence, paving the way for greater reliability, resilience, and power quality.

BGC Working on the Distribution System

Early results show the project is already transforming electricity delivery, with outages declining sharply and thousands of customers now experiencing enhanced service quality.

Building a Stronger, More Resilient Grid

Progress on the $130 million initiative is well ahead of schedule—28% faster than planned—with major infrastructure improvements completed or underway:

  • 144 new steel poles installed, replacing aging wooden structures and providing Category 5 hurricane-grade resilience.
  • 153,120 feet of transmission cable reconductored with double-sized wire to accommodate future load growth and new generation sources.
  • 42,240 feet of distribution cable reconductored to remediate system vulnerabilities and support expanding customer demand.
  • Three new substations under construction to enhance system protection and enable rerouting of power to prevent large-scale outages.

Leveraging Smart Technologies to Reduce Outages

The deployment of advanced grid technologies is delivering measurable results in outage reduction and faster response times:

  • 47 IntelliRupters installed on high-risk feeders to reduce both the number of outages and the customers affected by them.
  • 137,280 feet of OPGW fiber cable replaced to enable remote operations, protection devices, and the integration of smart technologies across the grid.
  • A new integrated Work Management System is being implemented to track upgrades and customer connections while providing real-time outage response — a first for The Bahamas.

Direct Public Benefits Already Visible

The positive impact of these upgrades is being felt by homes and businesses across New Providence:

  • 49,000 homes in historically outage-prone areas are now experiencing far fewer interruptions.
  • 16,000 homes have benefited from load-balancing efforts that improve power quality and extend the lifespan of home appliances.
  • Proactive patrols and maintenance on 70 circuit miles of high-risk areas are reducing potential storm damage before it occurs.
  • 86% reduction in outages for customers downstream of IntelliRupters.

Six months into implementation, the Foundational Grid Upgrade Project is already delivering measurable reliability improvements, laying the groundwork for a more secure and sustainable energy system for New Providence.

About Us
Bahamas Grid Company (BGC), established through a public-private partnership, is a wires company that operates and manages the transmission and distribution system (T&D System) – i.e., the poles, wires and substations that distribute power – across the island of New Providence in The Bahamas.

Website: https://bahamasgrid.net/

Bahamas Grid Logo

 

Support us

Related News

25 September 2025

Bahamas Grid Company Accelerates Recruitment to Strengthen New Providence’s Grid 

08 October 2025

Parkland Corporation Announces Election Deadline for the Sunoco Arrangement 

29 September 2025

Young America Capital Advises Cloud Carib in Strategic Growth Financing from Partners for ...

06 October 2025

Guyana: Turning Urgency Into Advantage 