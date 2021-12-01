Bad Bunny, the most listened to on Spotify for the second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the most listened to artist of the year on Spotify worldwide is Bad Bunny. In 2020 alone, the Puerto Rican urban exponent had the highest number of plays on the music platform with 8.3 billion worldwide, surpassing Drake and The Weeknd. This year Bad Bunny occupies this place with more than 9.1 billion plays on Spotify and is the only Latin artist to lead this position in consecutive years. In this year’s top 5, he is accompanied by Taylor Swift, who is in second place on the list. The singer broke two records on the platform in recent days. The k-pop band BTS occupies the third position in this list. Drake and Justin Bieber complete the top five most listened artists globally. The only Latin […]