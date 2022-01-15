Azealia Banks Claims Kanye West Made Teyana Taylor Cried On Balcony

Azealia Banks is on a roll as she takes on Kanye West in her latest interview and calls him out for how he has treated women in the past while accusing him of making Teyana Taylor cry.

In a video posted online, Azealia Banks said she was ready to stand up to the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, whom she accuses of “love beefing with b*****es.”

The Harlem-born entertainer is not one to hold her tongue when it comes to controversial topics, and even celebrities are not safe from her rants.

In a new video shared on Friday morning, the “212” singer went off on Kanye. It’s unclear what caused her to address him, but she can be heard asking why he loves beefing with women.

“I really have to get into it… Like, you love beefing with bitches! What is that about? Like, how you beef with Taylor Swift? Are you not hard?”

Azealia Banks’ comments come just a day after the LAPD said Ye was being investigated for battery after a video showed him shouting at two women after his night out with Julia Fox on Wednesday night.

She went on to say, “so, yeah… No more beefing with bitches… So please, don’t call me. I promise you, next time you try to start f*cking around with me, it’s not gonna be like… You know, some like, polite, white girl response.”

Azealia Banks

“You know, I’m not gonna stand on the balcony and cry my eyes out like Teyana Taylor… Like, don’t do it, cuz you ain’t got no goons, CJ Prince punked you out and made you make friends with a n****,” she says, seemingly referencing his recent beef with Drake that was quashed mainly with interventions by J Prince.

The video was uploaded on the @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, where a fan pointed out Kanye’s battery case.

“Andddd he apparently just beat down a fan. Today is not Ye’s day,” one person wrote.

Azealia Banks then responded, “I’m telling [you] he’s on that dog food with that bitch,” alleging that West has been using heroin with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, as claimed by the online publication, Tone Deaf.

Banks also addressed the artists who eat fast food noting their anger issues.

“plus McDonald’s makes [you] angry as f**k, why [you] think DaBaby always beating somebody ass??? That food is designed to lower [your] vibration!!”

In another rant, Azealia ensured that Kanye West knew what she thought about his music, calling it “useless garbage.”

Kanye West has been busy working on his Donda 2 album. Ye nor Teyana Taylor has commented on Azealia Banks’ statements. Last year, Teyana, who was signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music, an affiliate of Def Jam Recordings in 2012, announced her retirement from music.

In 2020, while on Cam Newton’s “Sip an’ Smoke” podcast, she disclosed her plans to retire from music and said part of the reason for her decision was that she felt “let down” by West’s label.

Teyana Taylor isn’t the first artist to express issues with the label. Last year, Big Sean also, in response to Kanye, said that millions of dollars belonging to him went missing from G.O.O.D. Music and that Kanye owes him $6 million.

Kanye has also not responded to those comments.