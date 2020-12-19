Autopista del Ámbar will be built through a public-private partnership

The head of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, stated that the government had identified the projects developed through this modality. Among the projects are the expansion of the operations of the Port of Manzanillo, in Montecristi, and the Amber Highway, which will connect Santiago with Puerto Plata. “In January, we will be announcing all the projects that are in the project bank to be developed during 2021 and 2022,” he said. He specified that the projects would cover parking lots, housing construction, and the water sector. He guaranteed that what happened with the Santo Domingo-Samaná highway, which generated a shadow toll for which the State has to pay US$88 million annually to the company Autopista del Nordeste, will not happen with them. He understands that there […]