At least 62 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti’s second largest city

The situation remains “critical,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said on Tuesday, who also extended an appeal for blood donations.

“We have nearly 50 houses impacted by the fire and most of them will need to be demolished,” said Almonor.

“The city will need a lot of help to come out of this tragedy, the central government is offering to help but we are waiting to see it,” he added. “We believe we will need more than just the central government, the situation is critical.”

Almonor said the fuel tanker exploded after it had stopped due to mechanical issues and began leaking gas. People gathered to collect fuel directly from the truck when the explosion occurred, he said.

