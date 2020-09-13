At least 307 dead between April and August in Haiti due to violence and insecurity

At least 307 people have died between April and August, victims of violence and insecurity that is registered in seven sectors of the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, according to a partial report released on Thursday by an organization of the Catholic Church of Haiti. «The phenomenon of violence and crime covers many more territories. There are many more places where people cannot go out. Acts of violence are increasingly disgusting,” denounced Jocelyne Colas Noel, general coordinator of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace (CE-JILAP). The report, classified as partial because other cases have not yet been included, establishes that 152 people died in acts of violence between last April and June; another 104 in July and 51 in August. The study is based on investigations, complaints, and the information circulating in […]